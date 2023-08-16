New Illinois bill excuses students from school for work-based learning events

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new law in Illinois will make it so students are not marked as absent for attending work based learning programs run through organizations like 4H and the Future Farmers of America (FFA). The legislation, HB 3814, amends the Illinois School Code, allowing students to miss traditional classroom time as long as they are doing hands on learning in one of these work based programs.

“There’s so many different directions but we want high school kids to feel all those different options ahead of time. Feel and touch and enjoy and see what their interest is before graduating,” said State Senator Dave Syverson, a sponsor of the bill.

Syverson says 4H and FFA hold events throughout the year and do a great job of educating students in areas like agriculture, science, and even robotics. He hopes it will open up new futures for high schoolers once they graduate.

“That gives that student the chance to experience different a different for example agricultural fields before they graduate which gives them a better idea of which direction they wanna go when they graduate,” he said.

4H youth leadership team chair, Naomi Dolan, was at Governor J.B Pritzker’s bill signing. She says her experience with 4H fueled her career passions.

“I am studying geology and so the soil and the earth is something that is very close to my heart and something that I’m really passionate about learning about,” she told 23 News.

Now a student at the University of Illinois, Dolan thinks this law will help other teens expand their horizons.

“I was able to work with the National Forest Service and talk to them about some of the issues that we as youth saw and how they could make their parks more accessible. And that’s not something you can see in an every day classroom but it is an opportunity that is open to any 4H-er,” Dolan said.

Syverson hopes that with the cost of 4 year universities on the rise, students will realize there are jobs in different sectors like agriculture and manufacturing that pay you reasonably, and don’t require that four year degree.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.