Great weather before summer temperatures return for Rockford

By DJ Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine will be abundant today with pleasant temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Overnight we are tracking a cold front to enter the Stateline, brining showers and a couple rumbles of thunder. If we see any storms, they won’t be severe. Lows are in the low 60s.

The cold front won’t bring down our temperatures that much Thursday as highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. However, our winds will be elevated from the north blowing around fifteen to twenty miles per hour with gusts up to thirty miles per hour.

With clear skies overnight Thursday into Friday our lows will be in the low 50s.

Friday will have more great weather as sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

Saturday starts a trend of heat as high pressure over Missouri expands shifting our winds from the south bringing highs to the upper 80s.

Sunday will be the hottest day for the foreseeable future with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

