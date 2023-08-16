Freeport finds success recovering illegal guns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Folice Department has recovered 105 five illegal firearms since Jan. 1, 2022.

Several of those guns are part of what officials call a hybrid-gang issue that often sees juveniles and repeat offenders in possession of a growing number of illegal guns that have been funneled into the Pretzel City since the pandemic.

Although having a detail dedicated to gang violence and getting those firearms off the streets is working, officials say those involved in the illegal gun trade continue to get creative.

“The way these subjects access these guns or are able to access these guns is a big issue,” said Freeport Det. Justin Holden. “Based in my experience, they get them from straw purchasers or different methods like that.”

