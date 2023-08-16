Counties near the Stateline won’t be receiving emergency funds for summer drought

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Even if it seems like we have had plenty of rain lately, some farmers near the Stateline are dealing with the repercussions of this summer’s drought.

Tom Vilsack, Secretary for the USDA, issues a disaster declaration, which will give some counties in Illinois emergency funds to deal with the effects of drought.

Counties that are eligible include:

Fulton

Mason

Tazewell

Cass

Knox

Logan

McDonough

McLean

Menard

Peoria

Schuyler

Warren

Woodford

This leaves many Stateline farmers confused, questioning why most or all counties didn’t receive funds after this summer’s drought.

Lorilee Schultz is the manager of the Mil-R-Mor Dairy in Orangeville. Although she primarily works with dairy products, she says her crops couldn’t beat the heat.

“We started out the season with some dry conditions and then we got a little rain, then not enough rain,” said Schultz, “My corn actually looked terrible for about a month and a half, I think on the corn crop, we maybe are going to be okay.”

Stateline farmers tell 23 News that they don’t understand why the USDA are picking and choosing counties... saying most of the state was affected. Illinois State Representative Joe Sosnowski says adjustments need to be made.

“Those most affected are going to receive more assistance than those least affected, but we shouldn’t exclude counties if they’ve truly been affected,” said Sosnowski, “We need to make sure that our federal programs adapt to that.”

Eligible counties will have eight months to apply for emergency loans, starting today.

