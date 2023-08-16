Countdown to Kickoff: Stillman Valley ‘we still have that chip on our shoulder’ after second round playoff exit

The Cardinals are looking for back-to-back conference titles before entering the postseason
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - On paper, Stillman Valley’s 2022 season was quite successful. The team finished atop the BNC with an 8-1 record and made another trip to the postseason. But when talking to the team ahead of their 2023 campaign, they see more to accomplish.

“We still have that chip on our shoulder of getting stopped in the second round feeling like we should have been better,” senior CB/RB Keaton Rauman said.

The Cardinals would earn a first-round playoff win against Monmouth-Roseville before falling in the second round to eventual state champion IC Catholic.

“The senior group for sure this year we’re very motivated to get past that hump we’ve been stuck in,” Rauman said.

The past four postseasons have seen Stillman Valley bounced in the second round. This year’s group has confidence they’ll be ready to go as they ramp up for the season.

“I don’t believe there’s much challenges,” senior LB/FB Johnny Deklerk said, “I believe we’re all ready to play good, we’re all ready for it, I think we’ve all been ready.”

Although head coach Mike Lalor, who enters his 26th year at the helm for Sitllman, is still putting the specifics together on how the new group will look.

“Sometimes I feel like I have ideas of how things are going to go,” Lalor said. “But until you get out there in front of the crowds and the lights and the pads start popping then you don’t really know.”

“We’ve tried to develop a program here where seniors predominantly lead things and so on and when you do that sometimes you don’t have as many lower-level guys playing in front,” Lalor added.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
Rockford police
7 hurt in Rockford drive-by shooting
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Monroe is being held without bond.
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Rockford 10-year-old pleads not guilty
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Byron continues to aim high after state semifinal exit
Countdown to Kickoff: Byron continues to aim high after state semifinal exit
Countdown to kickoff: New coach brings new mentality for Stockton
Countdown to kickoff: New coach brings new mentality for Stockton
EPC TWO SCHOOLS, ONE TEAM
Countdown to kickoff: EPC’s chemistry is high, ‘We’re one big family’
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Countdown to kickoff: EPC’s chemistry is high, ‘We’re one big family’