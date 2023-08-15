Sunshine to make triumphant return Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When it comes to our weather, we’ve had it pretty darn good this summer. It’s been warm, but not overly hot. Cool, damp, and dreary days had been few and far between.

That’s what made our Monday so noteworthy. Clouds have been around all day long, breezes have been blowing, and a steady rain fell for several hours of the day. The end result was a high temperature that didn’t get out of the 60s for the first time in nearly three months!

Major improvements are in view, and they’re to arrive soon! While we may awaken to some residual cloudiness Tuesday morning, sunshine is to emerge quickly as the day progresses. Temperatures will take a nice leap compared to Monday, though the presence of a northerly wind will keep us several degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect a high temperature of 76° for our 815 Day.

Clouds may linger into the opening stages of Tuesday, though some sun is expected. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will have taken over by late morning or midday Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday looks to be another winner featuring wall-to-wall sunshine. A southwesterly wind will send temperatures back into the lower 80s.

Sun-splashed skies are ahead on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A very weak cold front will drop through the Midwest Wednesday night into Thursday morning, which could ignite a few showers and thunderstorms during that time. Thankfully, the early morning arrival of the front should greatly limit any threat for severe weather.

A weak cold front will bring us a chance for showers or storms late Wednesday night or very early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, it’s back to sunshine for the rest of Thursday with highs right around 80°.

Sunshine then returns on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will then be the prevailing theme the rest of the week, the weekend that follows, and likely for several days into next week. The other big story will be the return of heat and humidity this weekend. While we’ll stay in the lower 80s through Friday, a spell of 90s is sure to follow. Current projections suggest 90s are likely Saturday through at least Wednesday of next week. A few days, especially Sunday and Monday, could even see temperatures flirt with the triple digits. Rest assured, summer is FAR from over.

Starting this weekend and going well into next week, a string of 90°+ days appears to be a very good bet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

