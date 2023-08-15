Summerfield Zoo welcomes new exotic animal

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A local zoo welcomes its newest family member this week.

Summerfield Zoo announces the arrival of a Binturong―an animal that looks like a cat and a tiny bear mixed together!

“We are excited to share the arrival of our newest species at the zoo. Binturongs are such a unique species and are a lot of fun for people to learn about,” Rick Anderson said, owner of Summerfield Zoo.

Anderson says eight-week-old Orville (yes, like the popcorn) is available for viewing in the zoo’s animal nursery.

“We hope that Orville will follow in the steps of our amazing Sloth and be able to stay an animal ambassador as an adult, " he says.

For more information about Summerfield Zoo and the exotic animals visit us on the web at www.summerfieldfarmandzoo.com or on their Facebook page.

