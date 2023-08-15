Rockford scuba instructor and his group barely escape Maui wildfires

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of scuba divers from Rockford are thankful to be home, safe and sound, after barely escaping the wildfires in Maui.

The death toll has reached 96 people with many other unaccounted for in Maui. First responders are even predicting more could be found over the next 10 days. That’s why one Rockford man and his group considers themselves lucky.

August 8, 2023 will be a day many Hawaiians will never forget. That day represents the fifth-deadliest wildland fire in United States history when wildfires began their invasion of the island. Turning the historic town of Lahaina into ash.

“You turn back and everything is on fire,” said Brian Kinley, owner of Azimuth Scuba in Rockford and Lahaina survivor, “Everyone lost everything they had. People burned up in their cars trying to leave. It’s horrible.”

Brian and 13 others took a trip to Maui to celebrate the business’ new scuba instructors. Their trip started off normal with only high winds to worry about. The next 24 hours turned into terror instead.

“Standing out the backside there and seeing the fire maybe 500 yards away from us. If I hadn’t seen that I don’t know if we would have gotten out in time,” Brian recalls.

He remembers how all of the roofs were torn off condos, gas stations exploded and many buildings engulfed by flames, leveling before their eyes. He describes the feeling of being so close to the fire like standing near a furnace. The fire burned a mile in a minute giving them only moments to react.

Brian explains how the group was forced to split up and take different routes until they crossed paths again. Brian says the people of Lahaina are the extremely helpful and giving even while their homes burn down.

“Brian comes and knocks on the door and says ‘we need to leave and we need to leave now cause theres a fire heading in our direction,’” said Rich Lowry who is Brian’s righthand man.

“When you’re with people you take care of people, who cares about your stuff. That’s replaceable. Always take care of the people next to you, I don’t care who they are,” said Brian.

Brian says they made sure to stock up on food and water and shared any items they didn’t use. He says a couple, Greg and Dana Howeth, in Lahaina are a big reason why they’re still alive. Greg and Dana offered their cellphones, food and water while trying to hose down and save their home. The Howeth’s unfortunately did lose everything in the fire which is why a GoFundMe is set up to help out their employees who lost their homes and belongings.

By a miracle, the group was able to travel to the airport and catch a flight to Honolulu that had another flight to Dallas, Texas. While they are safe, they can’t shake the images of the tragedy.

“We were fortunate to come home to something. They don’t have something to come home to,” said Lowry.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and officials say they expect the death toll to rise over the next 10 days.

