Rockford man faces drug charges after Andrews Street bust

Drug bust
Drug bust(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Complaints about narcotics deals in the community lead to drug and weapons charges for one Rockford man.

Sonny Aldama, 41, of Rockford, was taken into custody Monday after a search warrant was executed in the 1600 block of Andrews Street.

Investigators recovered a large amount of cocaine and a firearm from the residence.

Aldama faces one count of manufacturing or delivering more than 100 grams of cocaine, one count of armed violence and one count of a felon possession/use firearm. He’s currently held in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

