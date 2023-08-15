Rockford man faces drug charges after Andrews Street bust

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Complaints about narcotics deals in the community lead to drug and weapons charges for one Rockford man.

Sonny Aldama, 41, of Rockford, was taken into custody Monday after a search warrant was executed in the 1600 block of Andrews Street.

Investigators recovered a large amount of cocaine and a firearm from the residence.

Aldama faces one count of manufacturing or delivering more than 100 grams of cocaine, one count of armed violence and one count of a felon possession/use firearm. He’s currently held in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

