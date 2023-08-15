Rockford City Council members say they turned away realtor/singer because of a poor resume

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following a 6-5 vote at last week’s city council meeting, some members of the council are upset that others didn’t do enough research. Nastasia Brown, who was trying to be appointed to the RAVE authority board, did not receive enough votes.

Brown is a real estate agent, but under the surface, she also writes and performs her own music. When her appointment vote reached council chambers, members say she didn’t include enough information on her music career to seem like a fit for the board.

Council member Frank Beach is a city council liaison for the RAVE authority board. He says it’s unfortunate that Brown’s music career wasn’t mentioned before the vote, but he takes his role seriously, the reason behind his ‘no’ vote.

“I don’t recall anything being said to us or to the board that she had this other talent,” said Beach, “With this kind of a committee, that deals in entertainment, like on a job application, that’d be something that you highlight. No one here at this council raised it up to challenge that. If everyone knew that, why wouldn’t everyone rise up and say ‘wait, wait, wait’, no. That was not the case at all.”

Council member Karen Hoffman voted in favor of appointing Brown to the board. But even she understands why the council rejected Brown.

“I followed the mayor’s direction, which is why I voted yes. But other people are much more passionate about RAVE and they wanted to make sure they got the right person. So, they were concerned when there was nothing in her resume that pointed to what would make her a really good choice,” said Hoffman, “When it was stated that we had time to ask questions, well there didn’t seem to be any that we needed to ask.”

Although 3 members were absent from last week’s meeting, there are no plans for a revote on Browns appointment to the board.

An artist who is recognized by the Billboard charts, Brown says her single ‘Healer’ topped the 2020 charts. She also says the song was written with the help of a grammy award winning writer.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.