Rockford businesses encourage Kindness Project participation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Kindness Project attempts to encourage kind acts by stateliners on 815 Day.

The kindness project uses 815 Day to demonstrate how even the smallest act of kindness can turn another person’s day around. Businesses participating in the miracle mile ask people to take a card from one of the 26 different sites around the area. Each card lists a specific act of kindness that can be done for little or cost, and with minimal effort. The person is then encouraged to do that special gesture for someone else and inspire other random kind acts along the way.

“If I were to carry one of these cards it would be a reminder not just for a day but for every other day to keep it going with those small acts of kindness and hopefully just to make everywhere a little bit of a better place.” Elisha Maldonado, N. Main Village Green manager says.

The project kicked off early Tuesday morning with Mayor Tom McNamara as 815 Day went into full swing. The mayor encouraged the residents of Rockford to embrace the spirit of kindness and make a positive difference in someone’s day.

Businesses involved in the Kindness Project include Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, Village Green and Rockford Public Libraries. Each business hopes that doing kind acts today, will inspire kind acts tomorrow and so on.

“Kindness...is doing the unexpected, treating others better than you’d expect to be treated really,” says Dan Erwin, facility manager and curator of the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. “I think there’s a lot of kind people out there and hopefully it’ll snowball and encourage other people to be even kinder.”

