Rock Co. Medical Examiner still determining Christopher Miller’s cause of death

His cause and manner of death are still being determined.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has confirmed that the person found dead in an abandoned home was missing man Christopher Miller.

Authorities pronounced Miller, 28, dead Sunday afternoon at the scene on the 8300 block of S. Creek Road, in the Town of Turtle, the medical examiner’s office stated. His cause and manner of death are still being determined.

The medical examiner’s office noted a forensic examination was completed on Monday and said additional testing is underway.

On Tuesday, the a statewide missing persons alert for Miller issued by the Madison Police Department was canceled. The department confirmed that Miller was found dead.

Christopher Miller
Christopher Miller(Mallory Duerst)

Miller was last seen near Janesville back on Nov. 19, 2022.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was running away from State Patrol troopers who were trying to pull him over for speeding. Miller’s family has been searching for him since.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, they found the body Sunday afternoon following a tip that led them to an abandoned home in the Town of Turtle.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department continues to investigate Miller’s death.

Rock Co. Sheriff's Office cruisers are parked outside a home where crime scene tape has been...
Rock Co. Sheriff's Office cruisers are parked outside a home where crime scene tape has been placed, on August 14, 2023.(WMTV-TV)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe is being held without bond.
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Rockford 10-year-old pleads not guilty
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Drug bust
Rockford man faces drug charges after Andrews Street bust

Latest News

Even if it seems like we have had plenty of rain lately, some farmers near the Stateline are...
Counties near the Stateline won’t be receiving emergency funds for summer drought
Even if it seems like we have had plenty of rain lately, some farmers near the Stateline are...
Counties near the Stateline won’t be receiving emergency funds for summer drought
Chris Miller's family has more questions after his body is discovered
Christopher Miller’s family has more questions after his body is discovered
Rockford scuba instructor and his group barely escape Maui wildfires
Rockford scuba instructor and his group barely escape Maui wildfires
The Kindness Project attempts to encourage kind acts by stateliners on 815 Day.
Rockford businesses encourage Kindness Project participation