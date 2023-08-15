Man accused of kidnapping, killing Rockford 10-year-old pleads not guilty

Monroe's bond is set at $500,000.
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Blue Island man accused of kidnapping and strangling 10-year-old Destiny Huggins to death in Rockford last month pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Winnebago County courtroom.

Antonio Monroe, 44, appeared before Judge Randy Wilt on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated battery. His plea of not guilty was entered by Winnebago County Public Defender Nick Zimmerman.

Charges against Monroe stem from an incident that unfolded just after noon Saturday, July 8, in the 1200 block of Ninth Avenue. According to prosecutors, that’s when Monroe arrived in the area in a stolen car, lured Huggins and her 6-year-old sister to an abandoned home, promising them money.

The 6-year-old was able to escape and alert her mother.

A registered sex offender, Monroe is also a person of interest in the death of a woman found dead July 5 in a Schaumburg hotel room.

Monroe is due back in court in Winnebago County at 1:30 p.m, Sept. 1. He’s being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

