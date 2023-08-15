At least 13 bodies found in freezers in Mexico

Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.
Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least 13 bodies have been found in freezers in two buildings in the city of Poza Rica in Mexico’s Veracruz state, according to a statement released on Monday from Veronica Hernandez Giadans, Attorney General of the state of Veracruz.

Six suspects have been detained, the statement said.

An investigation into the incident has begun, and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory criminalistic tests to find the suspects, he said.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out corresponding investigations into the incident, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
Rockford police
7 hurt in Rockford drive-by shooting
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
The purpose of the Joe Rice Memorial Car Show is to raise funds for a scholarship that will be...
Car show honors memory of Winnebago High School graduate
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab

Latest News

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested on Aug. 3.
California judge charged in wife’s murder expected to appear in Los Angeles court
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher
Ten driverless cars stalled, creating gridlock on Friday. (KGO, JEFFREY BILBREY, X, @CRUISE,...
Driverless cars stall, causing traffic jam in San Francisco