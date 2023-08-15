815 Day forecast

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today is all about the Forest City, and the weather couldn’t be any better. Our highs today won’t reach 81° but will be close in the upper 70s.

We will have sunny skies with a very high UV index at 8. Make sure to put on plenty of sunscreen if you are walking around downtown as sunburns can occur within twenty minutes. Winds will be from the north around 15 miles per hour so make sure to hold on to any napkins while eating at the many food trucks at Sinnissippi Park.

Overnight will be on the cooler side as lows are in the mid-50s with clear skies.

Wednesday continues the nice weather as we will have sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Clouds start to roll Wednesday night into Thursday morning along a cold front bringing in some rain Thursday morning. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but the early morning timing will limit the severe risk with these showers. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

We won’t see a cool-off from the cold front as highs remain in the upper 70s Thursday. Winds will be stronger as some gusts could reach 35 miles per hour thanks to the cold front.

Friday remains comfortable with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s.

As we head into the weekend temperatures start to climb as Saturdays high is in the mid 80s.

On Sunday summer makes its return with a vengeance as highs soar into the mid 90s. These high temps remain throughout the beginning of next week so make sure to stay hydrated and cool.

