Showers and thunderstorms likely to kick off the new workweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While a few light showers dotted our landscape at times Sunday, the Stateline was treated to a rather pleasant weekend.

Unfortunately, our upcoming workweek is to start on a much more unsettled note. A slow moving area of low pressure will continue to inch eastward overnight into early Monday, sending a thick cover of clouds along with showers and thunderstorms.

Current model projections bring wet weather in here at some point Monday morning, then keeping showers and storms around well into the afternoon hours, before finally shutting off around the dinner hour, or very shortly thereafter.

Scattered showers and t-storms are a good bet to occur for a good portion of the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The thick cloud cover along with the wet weather, plus a wind off of Lake Michigan, will combine forces to keep temperatures from climbing much above the 70° mark. Ordinarily, that’s a scenario that doesn’t lend itself to severe weather. However, with a warm front in close enough proximity to our region, it wouldn’t take much to get individual storms to spin a bit. Thus, a few brief, isolated tornadoes aren’t completely out of the question. A few of the more feisty storms may even go on to produce a 60mph wind gust or hail up to an inch in diameter. The Storm Prediction Center currently places the entire Stateline in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms. Should they occur, the window between late morning and late afternoon would feature the best chance for any storms to become severe.

There's a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All modes of severe weather are in play Monday, generally from the late morning through late afternoon hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds may stick around for a time early Tuesday morning, but sunshine should take over rather quickly. However, with winds still coming in out of the north, temperatures will remain in the 70s for a third consecutive day.

Showers and storms are to be a thing of the past Tuesday as sunshine is expected to return. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Warming is to get underway in a more meaningful fashion come Wednesday, as sunshine dominates once again and winds realign out of the southwest. Temperatures Wednesday are to return to the lower 80s.

Sunshine is to take over on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll stay in the 80s Thursday and Friday before a significant dome of heat builds by the weekend. A string of at least five 90s appears likely beginning on Saturday.

