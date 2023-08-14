Second Chances Summit helps people clear criminal record

The event gives people who are eligible to have their criminal records sealed or expunged.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sometimes getting a second chance of life is a matter of knowing your rights, which is why 34th District State Senator Steve Stadleman hosts the fourth Second Chance Summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13. at the Nordlof Center in Rockford.

“We’re there to help them get that record clear so that they can get a job, get housing and become a productive member of society,” said David Black, retired attorney.” It’s my belief that we’re a safer community when people can work or live and not be restricted.”

Attendees of the event will get free legal advice and consultation from volunteer attorneys and judges. Anyone who belongs in the 34th district can attend. If enough attorneys are available, they will accept people outside of the district.

“People sometimes make mistakes in their lives and these mistakes, which are often very minor crimes, and the have been many years ago, can haunt them for years to come,” said Rosemary Collins, retired judge. “And so, it’s very important that they can get into the court system and have them taken off their record.”

