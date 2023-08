ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A death investigation is underway after an anonymous tip in Rock County.

Deputies dispatched to a residence in Turtle, Wis. after receiving a call about a person found inside an abandoned residence.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.