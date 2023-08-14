Freeport police: Teen arrested after shots fired at brother
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly firing a gun at his 25-year-old brother.
Police dispatched just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of W. Beach Street to investigate the fight.
Officers found a loaded semiautomatic pistol near the teen’s residence. He’s currently held in juvenile detention awaiting hearing.
