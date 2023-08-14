Freeport police: Teen arrested after shots fired at brother

Juvenile Detention
Juvenile Detention(Source: MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly firing a gun at his 25-year-old brother.

Police dispatched just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of W. Beach Street to investigate the fight.

Officers found a loaded semiautomatic pistol near the teen’s residence. He’s currently held in juvenile detention awaiting hearing.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash
Three-vehicle accident at Ogle County intersection turns fatal
Photo of the accident.
Two vehicle accident on N. Main Street in Rockford, one driver injured
Second annual pig costume contest at the Boone County Fair
Dozens of pigs participate in costume contest at the Boone County Fair
The goal of the program is to keep RPS 205 graduates in the district after graduating.
Four RPS 205 graduates awarded scholarships
The purpose of the Joe Rice Memorial Car Show is to raise funds for a scholarship that will be...
Car show honors memory of Winnebago High School graduate

Latest News

People wore shirts that let everyone know they’re Polish, there was live Polka music, Polish...
Community celebrates Polish culture at annual Polish Fest
People wore shirts that let everyone know they’re Polish, there was live Polka music, Polish...
Community celebrates Polish culture at annual Polish Fest
The event gives people who are eligible to have their criminal records sealed or expunged.
Second Chances Summit helps people clear criminal record
The event gives people who are eligible to have their criminal records sealed or expunged.
Second Chances Summit helps people clear criminal record