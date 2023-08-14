Freeport celebrates 815 Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Although to many locals, Tuesday, Aug. 15, is affectionately known as Rockford Day, officials in Freeport are also helping their residents celebrate everything the Pretzel City has to offer.

Civic and business leaders say the best way to celebrate 815 Day in Freeport is to shop locally. That means supporting small businesses to keep dollars cycling through the community so those businesses and local nonprofits can thrive.

To help residents do just that, merchants are offering special 815 Day discounts and promotions.

“Support that 815 and really come out and support your other local businesses,” said Greater Freeport Partnership Brand Director Nicole Haas. “They are your neighbors right here. And no better way to support 815 than supporting people here.”

