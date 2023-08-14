Freeport celebrates 815 Day

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Although to many locals, Tuesday, Aug. 15, is affectionately known as Rockford Day, officials in Freeport are also helping their residents celebrate everything the Pretzel City has to offer.

Civic and business leaders say the best way to celebrate 815 Day in Freeport is to shop locally. That means supporting small businesses to keep dollars cycling through the community so those businesses and local nonprofits can thrive.

To help residents do just that, merchants are offering special 815 Day discounts and promotions.

“Support that 815 and really come out and support your other local businesses,” said Greater Freeport Partnership Brand Director Nicole Haas. “They are your neighbors right here. And no better way to support 815 than supporting people here.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police
7 hurt in Rockford drive-by shooting
Serious crash
Three-vehicle accident at Ogle County intersection turns fatal
Photo of the accident.
Two vehicle accident on N. Main Street in Rockford, one driver injured
The purpose of the Joe Rice Memorial Car Show is to raise funds for a scholarship that will be...
Car show honors memory of Winnebago High School graduate
Second annual pig costume contest at the Boone County Fair
Dozens of pigs participate in costume contest at the Boone County Fair

Latest News

Freeport celebrates 815 Day
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
Everyone who fills out the survey wins free cheese fries, and is entered to win a basket filled...
Resident tourism survey open for Winnebago, Boone Counties
Millions in business grants announced
$1.2M in ‘Back to Business’ grants headed to Rockford area