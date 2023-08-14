Dixon boy receives dream basketball court thanks to Make-A-Wish

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - An 11-year-old Dixon boy with a passion for sports sees his dream comes true, all with a little help from the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Ayden Arnold was diagnosed with a life threatening blood disorder called aplastic anemia. The diagnosis is one of more than 150 medical conditions that qualifies a child for Make-A-Wish. And Ayden’s wish was simple: he wanted his very own basketball court. And the local trade unions were right their to help, building Ayden a green and white court. The court included bleachers and team benches. Ayden also received some additional surprises, like new sporting equipment and memorablia; including a Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead and framed autographed jerseys of former Dixon high school star and NBA player Isaiah Roby.

Hope is medicine for children with critical illnesses. A wish helps kids look past their limitations, helps families overcome anxiety and helps entire communities experience joy. Most importantly, according to recent research, wishes can improve a child’s quality of life.

For anyone who wants to help grant wishes, Make-A-Wish Illinois is seeking area volunteers to work with children and their families to create life-changing wish journeys. Visit //wish.org/illinois for information or follow Make-A-Wish on social media @wishillinois.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.