Countdown to kickoff: New coach brings new mentality for Stockton

They kickoff August 25th vs. Du-Pec
By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Stockton, Ill. (WIFR) - The Blackhawks are coming off a 3-6 season and haven’t had a winning season since the 2019-2020 season. Although they have one of the smallest enrollments in the NUIC, they have a roster size of 45 players. “Here at Stockton there has always been a large percentage of boys that go out for football,” coach Sean Downey said.

Sean Downey joined Stockton earlier this year as head coach and brought along a new coaching staff as well. They are bringing a new mentality to the Blackhawks. “the new coaches bring the energy everywhere we go,” said Senior Carl Hubb.

