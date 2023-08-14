Countdown to kickoff: EPC’s chemistry is high, ‘We’re one big family’

LANARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Last year Eastland-Pearl City struggled with a record of 3-6 and hasn’t had a winning season in the last four seasons. But before that, they only missed the playoffs one time in 2006. The NUIC isn’t an easy conference to bounce back in, but this year they are determined to change that.

Although they are a co-op, team chemistry is no issue for the Wildcatz. “We don’t look at it as two towns, we look at it as one”, Senior Brady Sweitzer says, “We’re one big family”.

Head coach Jared McNutt attributes this family-like chemistry to the leaders of the senior class. “There’s a lot of good leaders in our class, and we’re just trying to leave our footprint”, Sweitzer said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.