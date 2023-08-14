Community celebrates Polish culture at annual Polish Fest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars filled the streets surrounding St. Stanislaus Church on Buckbee Street for the 40th annual Polish Fest in Rockford Sunday to embrace the Polish culture.

People wore shirts that let everyone know they’re Polish, there was live Polka music, Polish food, Polish dancers from Milwaukee, raffles and bounce houses for the kids.

All of the proceeds from the event go toward renovating the church parking lot.

“We’re here to celebrate the polish culture and share it with everybody,” said Dan Jaworowki, Polish Fest co-chair. “Everybody from not only our neighborhood from around the city, around the region. it’s just a great get together, fellowship opportunity. Share some smiles. Because there’s a lot of things to make you smile here at Polish Fest.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.