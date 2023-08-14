Car show honors memory of Winnebago High School graduate

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Remembering Joe Rice and what he loved most, The Winnebago community gathers Sunday to show off their cars and support a 2022 graduate who lost his life to suicide through the first Joe Rice Memorial Car Show.

“This cause is super important to me because he was so near and dear to my heart,” said Leslie Hopp, Joe’s special education teacher.

The purpose of the Joe Rice Memorial Car Show is to raise funds for a scholarship that will be given to a Winnebago High School senior.

“it’s the only thing I have left,” Joe’s grandma, Becky Unger-Armstrong said in regard to his Mazda RX-8.

Joe died in November at 18-years-old. His grandmother describes him as someone who was always smiling and was one of the best people anyone will ever meet. Car enthusiasts and community members raced together for the car show.

“To bring out the suicide awareness for the young kids and to bring organ donation and just bringing people together in a happy way for Joe and then giving a scholarship in his honor is just a blessing to the family,” Becky said.

The star of the show is the Mazda RX-8 that Joe had been fixing up with his grandpa who loved Corvettes.

“When we bought it, we knew the engine was going to go but they told us he could put a Corvette motor in it and flip it out,” Becky said.

Joe’s grandpa died Feb. 16 of this year but Becky will not allow the project to go unfinished.

“We figured let’s make the dream come true and with donations and everything else, we’ve been able to get the car,” she said. “The engine’s not in it right now but we do have the engine and they’re working on it.”

Leslie helped organize the event. Her favorite part about Joe is he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

“He was the first to give his shirt off his back, to give you a smile, try to make you happy even if he wasn’t always the happiest himself,” she said.

Becky says she is blown away by the continuous support the Winnebago community gives to her and her family.

Funds for the scholarship were raised through car registration, t-shirt, food and raffle ticket sales.

