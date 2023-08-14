7 hurt in Rockford drive-by shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several people are recovering after an early morning drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Police say the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday during a party in the 600 block of Fisher Avenue.

Six women and one man were treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police an SUV drove by the home and opened fire.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Rockford Police Department 815-966-2900.

