$1.2M in ‘Back to Business’ grants headed to Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some local businesses that struggled during the pandemic will soon get a leg up thanks to a state grant program

Local restaurants and hotels in and around Rockford will receive more than $1.2 million in funding through the Back to Business grant program to help facilitate a recovery.

”We are still feeling the impact around the state from the troublesome years of the pandemic,” Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said. “Through this program, we have delivered funding to businesses around the state in an effort to bounce back from the pandemic, and with today’s investment, we are showing local restaurants that Illinois has their back.”

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded at least $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since 2020.

”Words alone can’t describe how much relief this B2B Grant Award means for us! It’s a much-needed lifeline that will help us get thru these ever-changing times and tough challenges we face as small business operators.” Anthony DiTullio, owner of DiTullio’s said.

Restaurants and hotels awarded grants in the Rockford region include:

Gyro House

Schiro’s

La Casa Boricua

Matt’s Baseball Tap, LLC

Rockford Roasting Company, LLC

SUBWAY

Holiday Inn Express

Alpine Inn

IB Rockford Hotel Partners, LLC

M & M Motel Inc

OG Rockford FFI LLC

Shreeji Bapa Motel Inc

Holiday Inn

Taco N Madres Restaurant

Giordano’s of Rockford

Ditullio’s INC

DIYogurt, INC

Dejuan Restaurant

Stone Eagle Tavern INC

Sunset Motel

Radisson Hotel and Conference Center

Rockford and Candlewood Suites Rockford

Motel6/Studio6

Budget Inn

To learn more about grant recipients or the Back to Business program, visit DCEO’s website.

