$1.2M in ‘Back to Business’ grants headed to Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some local businesses that struggled during the pandemic will soon get a leg up thanks to a state grant program
Local restaurants and hotels in and around Rockford will receive more than $1.2 million in funding through the Back to Business grant program to help facilitate a recovery.
”We are still feeling the impact around the state from the troublesome years of the pandemic,” Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said. “Through this program, we have delivered funding to businesses around the state in an effort to bounce back from the pandemic, and with today’s investment, we are showing local restaurants that Illinois has their back.”
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded at least $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since 2020.
”Words alone can’t describe how much relief this B2B Grant Award means for us! It’s a much-needed lifeline that will help us get thru these ever-changing times and tough challenges we face as small business operators.” Anthony DiTullio, owner of DiTullio’s said.
Restaurants and hotels awarded grants in the Rockford region include:
- Gyro House
- Schiro’s
- La Casa Boricua
- Matt’s Baseball Tap, LLC
- Rockford Roasting Company, LLC
- SUBWAY
- Holiday Inn Express
- Alpine Inn
- IB Rockford Hotel Partners, LLC
- M & M Motel Inc
- OG Rockford FFI LLC
- Shreeji Bapa Motel Inc
- Holiday Inn
- Taco N Madres Restaurant
- Giordano’s of Rockford
- Ditullio’s INC
- DIYogurt, INC
- Dejuan Restaurant
- Stone Eagle Tavern INC
- Sunset Motel
- Radisson Hotel and Conference Center
- Rockford and Candlewood Suites Rockford
- Motel6/Studio6
- Budget Inn
To learn more about grant recipients or the Back to Business program, visit DCEO’s website.
