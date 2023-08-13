Dozens of pigs participate in costume contest at the Boone County Fair

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fair hosts its second annual pig costume contest at the swine barn.

People got the chance to show off their pig in style by dressing them up to take home the top prize in several categories, including most humorous, best design, and most creative.

“It would be a great way for the showman to get another opportunity to get their animals out have fun and show off what they can do: the creativity, the skills and the bonding. These kids work so hard with their pigs throughout the year so it’s a great way to have fun at the end of the fair,” says Organizer Debbie Nelson.

