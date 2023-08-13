Rockford committee collaboration strengthens economy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Economic Development Council’s (RAEDC) president will step down from the position at the end of the month after two years at the helm.

Colleagues say she leaves Rockford in a better than when she found it thanks to the role the organization plays in strengthening the local economy.

“The EDC is basically the engine that is marketing this region,” says RAEDC Board Chair Jimmy Rozinsky.

At the end of August, Therese Thill will step down as president of the RAEDC. Her role is to help the council connect with companies hoping to start or expand and lure them to the region.

“The EDC is really the entity that is trying to build financial wealth for the community and build more employers and build more jobs and it doesn’t do it on its own,” says Rozinsky.

Leaders say a lot of the council’s work involves collaboration and combining efforts with other area economic organizations.

“Whether you’re a realtor or restaurant or insurance agency, we all benefit from more primary jobs being brought to our region,” says Conor Brown who is on the council’s Board of Directors.

Brown says people often overlook the region’s assets, like lower transportation costs and their location, which spur economic growth.

“All of those factors come into play as site selectors go out and look for different opportunities to locate their business.”

The week of August 14, RAEDC will vote on a possible merger with the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership and the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, taking three economic drivers and making one strong organization.

“There’s not only efficiencies gained through that, but also, I think what we can learn is from best practices from around the country,” says Brown.

Rockford is one of the finalists for a global company which could expand its brand into the city.

