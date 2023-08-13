Four RPS 205 graduates awarded scholarships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Four students were awarded scholarships during Saturday’s 8th annual Rockford Public School Summer Bash. The Master Builder’s Masonic Lodge #33 and RPS 205 superintendent’s Erhen Jarrett’s family partner for the event. Proceeds help cover first year tuition for students who are in the Rockford University Education Pathway program.

The Summer Bash helps raise funds for students who are a part of the pathway program. Students must earn a teaching degree from Rockford University and work in RPS 205 for at least three years. This makes them eligible to earn a master’s degree at no cost.

“It not only helps those students to get off to a great start but also supports those efforts in the Rockford Public School system,” said Earl Dotson Jr., Master Builder’s Masonic Lodge #33 postmaster.

East High School graduate Donovan Turner is one of the four scholarship winners from the RU Pathway Program.

“I’m really excited and I’m really grateful to be here and I’m happy I got the opportunity to do this,” he said.

Turner wants to be a teacher to achieve his dream of helping people.

“I was in an internship my senior year and when I was teaching the kids and helping the kids, it wasn’t something I can pass up on being, it was just a calling to me,” he said.

The goal of the program is to keep RPS 205 graduates like Turner in the district after graduating from college.

“One of their priorities is to not only hire great teachers but to also diversify their teaching ranks and they do that by selecting students right out of high schools to be a part of their RU pathway program,” Dotson said.

Though the Summer Bash consisted of photobooths, food and music, leaders say the students are the most important part.

“I really really love the most is supporting those students, letting them know there’s people in the community that support their efforts and want to make sure their successful in their endeavors,” Dotson said.

The partnership between the Master Builder’s Masonic Lodge #33 and Jarrett family started in 2015 and has awarded about $20,000 to more than 15 students.

