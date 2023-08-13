Back to School Xtravaganza a “blessing for the people”

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Empowering Word Christian Center hosts its ninth Annual Back to School Xtravaganza.

This is their second one since their return from the pandemic.

“The most satisfying thing is seeing the kids smiles, seeing the joy. Seeing the families and it’s overwhelming,” says Co-Pastor Latoya White.

“It’s great. It’s great to be a blessing. That’s what we are here for. That’s what the church is here for: to be a blessing to the community,” says Senior Pastor Alvin White.

Saturday’s event also had 500 meal gift cards to giveaway in addition to other giveaways.

