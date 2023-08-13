City First Church hosts Back to school block party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 150 backpacks, food and more were given away at City First Church’s Back to School Block Party.

The dozens of people who attended the block party also got the chance to get a free haircut. Saturday is just the start of the giveaways as two thousand backpacks will be given away at eight Rockford Public Schools at the start of the school year.

“We feel like there’s many needs our city has and these are just a few of the things that we wanted to partner with our city to help bring a tangible need for those that are needing it when it comes to groceries, backpacks for back to school and haircuts as well,” says Community Pastor Page Flock.

