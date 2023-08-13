Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. which makes it about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the accident.
Two vehicle accident on N. Main Street in Rockford, one driver injured
Serious crash
Three-vehicle accident at Ogle County intersection turns fatal
3-car crash detours traffic on West Riverside in Rockford
3-car crash detours traffic on W. Riverside in Rockford
Deadly motorcycle crash
Lake Geneva man dies in Boone County motorcycle crash
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Countdown to kickoff: Genoa-Kingston’s large loss of seniors poses the question, ‘Where will the new faces fit into the puzzle?’
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ has legs: Greta Gerwig’s film tops box office again and gives industry a midsummer surge
"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" top the weekend again, while the Dracula flick "The Last Voyage of...
Box office: "Barbie" tops $500 million domestic
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania
A house explosion outside Pittsburgh leaves 5 dead, 3 injured, officials say. (KDKA)
Pennsylvania home explosion investigation "could take years"