815 Fun Fair in Rockford gives back to area youth

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Life Decisions hosts its Third Annual 815 Fun Fair Saturday. This year however, there was a twist: it’s a beach party theme.

This is a family friendly event to reach local youth and give back to the community. The fair celebrates mentoring and additional services Life Decisions offers. It’s a Rockford non-profit that strives to renew lives and help restore a city.

Attendees enjoy several festivities, including food, carnival games and a foam pit.

“We try to emphasize changing lives and making life decisions, no pun intended. But it’s all about making health adult changes for young adults and us in general. We want to see a positive impact and positive outcomes in our community,” says Xavier Lewis who is on the Life Decisions Leadership Board.

