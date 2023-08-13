7th annual U.S. Kubb Open held in Beloit

Kubb is a Scandinavian sport that originated in Sweden, tournament director Dan Ivanuck explained.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A rather rare sporting event was held in Beloit Saturday -- the 7th annual U.S. Kubb Open.

Players get six batons, which they throw at ten "kubbs," tiny wooden posts. The goal is simple -- knock the front kubbs down, then the back line, then the "king." Ivanuck says the king works like an eight-ball in pool: knock it down too early, and you lose.

Ivanuck has been running the U.S Kubb Open in Beloit for 3 years. He says the former tournament director got him and his son into the sport 7 years ago.

He says he had never played before then, and even though he and his son lost, they had become part of the community.

“The previous tournament director got my son and I to play,” Ivanuck remembered. “First game we played we got walloped by a couple of guys, but they sat there and showed [my son] how to do all of the techniques and stuff for 25 minutes after our game, so they didn’t have to do that, but that helps build a relationship with those guys.”

Ivanuck says the tournament still works the same way. Anyone can play, no matter what their skill level, and join the community, which ranges from newbies to the person who wrote the rulebook.

“The one thing I really say is it’s a community, and people come from all over. It’s like having a family reunion every time you come,” Ivanuck said.

The tournament featured 48 teams from seven states, Ivanuck explained.

