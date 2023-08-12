WWII veteran has celebration for 100th birthday

A World War II veteran is turning 100 this Monday.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A World War II veteran is turning 100 this Monday.

Over 70 family and friends gathered to celebrate David Cuff’s birthday on Saturday at the VFW in Stoughton.

Cuff joined the Air Force when he was 18, and served for nearly 38 years. He didn’t expect to live this long, and shared his secret to a long life.

“My advice for anyone who wants to be 100 is just to avoid dying,” Cuff said.

Cuff still has fresh memories of his time in the Air Force, and enjoyed sharing stories about it.

