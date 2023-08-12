One hurt in Rockford two-vehicle crash on N. Main

Photo of the accident.
Photo of the accident.(wifr)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident that resulted in a roll-over and extraction, according to area residents.

The two-vehicle accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of John Street and North Main Street.

Rockford fire department and Rockford police department were on the scene. 23 News talked with residents who say a white Ford vehicle hit a large SUV which caused it to roll onto its side. Emergency responders conducted an extraction of the driver from the large SUV and took the female driver to the hospital, according to residents who witnessed the accident.

The severity of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area at this time until the area is cleaned-up.

We will update you when we learn more information.

