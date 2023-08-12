Law banning gun companies from marketing to children could be state’s next legal battle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the legal battle over the Illinois assault weapons ban is likely to move to federal court, the debate over Illinois House Bill 218 is heating up.

The bill prohibits gun makers and sellers from marketing firearms to children or using children in their advertising.

“When it comes to weapons, advertising should be geared toward adults and not kids,” said Illinois Sen. Steve Stadelman (D).

Stadelman voted for the bill.

“This type of advertising is just dangerous.”

On the other side of aisle in the Illinois Senate, Republican Dave Syverson says the legislation serves no purpose.

”What they call marketing is so broad,” Syverson said. “There’s not a real targeting of young people because young people can’t purchase anyways, unless they’re doing it illegally.”

Stadelman said he’s seen ads that don’t sit well with him, especially in light of the deadly mass shootings that have happened right here in Illinois.

”We’ve seen ads that show little kids, 4 and 5 years old, with assault weapons in their hands,” he said.

Syverson is aware of gun ads with minors in them. But he says adults wanting to teach kids how to be responsible gun owners are who the companies are trying to reach.

“There are a lot of youth programs out there that are training kids how to use firearms, how to use firearms safely, whether it’s hunting or recreation,” he said.

Stateline residents are also divided on the issue.

Poplar Grove resident Kevin Triner says he’s with Stadelman.

“We don’t need these really small children owning firearms,” Triner said. “I was always taught to keep firearms away from kids, not make firearms for them.”

Carrie DuMelle said she’s in favor of sensible gun control and protecting children from harmful advertising but is afraid House Bill 218 is overreaching.

“I think children need to be taught how to safely use guns and how to be comfortable with them and around them,” DuMelle said.

The bill is still awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature. Lawmakers say once it’s signed, they expect it to be challenged in court.

