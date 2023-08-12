Great weekend weather before a rainy start to the week for Rockford

By DJ Baker
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures are in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Overnight well have clear skies with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday we see similar highs in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight Sunday we are tracking a low pressure system making it’s way into the area bringing rain overnight with lows in the low 60s.

The low pressure system is also bringing a cold front lowering our high temperature Monday to low 70s with periods of rain and occasional thunderstorms. These storms won’t be severe.

