Fast approaching severe storm systems with a calm weekend ahead

Boone and McHenry county has been issued severe thunderstorm warnings until 12:30 Saturday,...
Boone and McHenry county has been issued severe thunderstorm warnings until 12:30 Saturday, August 12.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fairly calm night that turned stormy as we moved more into the later hours of the evening.

Southern Wisconsin counties underwent severe thunderstorm watches and warnings until midnight. These strong storm systems produced quarter size hail, heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The storm systems moved into Boone county at 45 mph bringing with it nickel size hail, rainfall and 60 mph wind gusts. This produced a severe thunderstorm warning for both Boone and McHenry counties in effect until 12:30 in the morning.

For your safety, it is stressed to get into the interior on the lowest level of your building.

These storms are moving southeast toward Chicago and Indiana fairly quickly.

The weekend ahead is looking to be free of any storms and essentially picture perfect. Sunday afternoon and evening timeframe could bring some more showers in the area. Monday will be a very rainy day as well with temperatures dropping into the mid-70s.

