Countdown to kickoff: Forreston prepares for the upcoming season on and off the field

By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Forreston is coming off an 8-5 season in a tough NUIC conference.

The bar has been high since 2014. Since then the Cardinals have won three State championships (2014, 2016 & 2018). Head coach Keynon Janicke says, “The guys before us raised the standard,” he continues, “Now everyone after them want to keep pushing the limits.”

One game they have their calendar marked for is Lena. “They’ve proven that they’re the top dog”, Janicke says, “But we’ve gotten the best of them a couple of times”. Janicke shares that he has his eyes on many teams in the conference. “That’s the best thing about the NUIC, you can’t take any breaks otherwise it’s going to show”, Jancike says.

An important aspect of the Cards is that they start each practice in the classroom. Danicke works on developing them not only as football players but also as people. He says, “Before we can compete for a state championship we gotta become better people on and off the field.”

That starts with the leadership for the Cardinals. The larger senior class has many years of varsity experience.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 33-year-old Lamar Bell want answers and clarity after Illinois State Police...
Lamar Bell’s mother questions state police about his death
Photo of George Whinna.
Retired teacher, George Whinna, celebrated by hundreds of former students after diagnosis
Serious crash
Serious crash detours traffic at Ogle County intersection
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
Semi rollover closes portion of US 20 West near Cherry Valley

Latest News

Genoa-Kingston preseason practice
Countdown to kickoff: Genoa-Kingston’s large loss of seniors poses the question, ‘Where will the new faces fit into the puzzle?’
Jimmy Goodman, jr. discusses Rockford Boxing Classic
Rockford gears up for second annual Rockford Boxing Classic
Small but mighty Hiawatha prepares for another 8-man season
Countdown to kickoff: Hiawatha continues to grow in 8-player football
FILE - An NFL logo is displayed on the field after a football game between the Washington...
NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be offered direct to consumer on NFL+ service