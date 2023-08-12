Countdown to kickoff: Forreston prepares for the upcoming season on and off the field

FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Forreston is coming off an 8-5 season in a tough NUIC conference.

The bar has been high since 2014. Since then the Cardinals have won three State championships (2014, 2016 & 2018). Head coach Keynon Janicke says, “The guys before us raised the standard,” he continues, “Now everyone after them want to keep pushing the limits.”

One game they have their calendar marked for is Lena. “They’ve proven that they’re the top dog”, Janicke says, “But we’ve gotten the best of them a couple of times”. Janicke shares that he has his eyes on many teams in the conference. “That’s the best thing about the NUIC, you can’t take any breaks otherwise it’s going to show”, Jancike says.

An important aspect of the Cards is that they start each practice in the classroom. Danicke works on developing them not only as football players but also as people. He says, “Before we can compete for a state championship we gotta become better people on and off the field.”

That starts with the leadership for the Cardinals. The larger senior class has many years of varsity experience.

