Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board hosts open house for public to share ideas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Three open house events are scheduled to help the forest city expand and improve its mental health services. Gathering members of the public, The Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board (WCCMHB) host a public session Thursday, asking for community thoughts on how to advance mental wellbeing practices.

At the sessions, public comment will be taken into consideration for ways to structure the development of the WCCMHB’s next strategic plan that will span 2025-2027.

Objectives, goals and more will be discussed to further determine how the WCCMHB will create a roadmap for success and spend resources.

At the events, one topic that attendees speak about is how to use the county’s half cent sales tax, which is allocated for mental health programs.

“When we talk about the strategic plan, that’s really what the mental health board is looking for is what is the most strategic ways and the highest priorities for utilizing that funding,” said Jason Holcomb, who is the director of community impact at Region 1 Planning Council.

Dyanna Rose-Walker was an attendee at the event. She offered up her opinions on how she feels the funding would be best utilized.

“We have had a lack of adequate mental health programs and initiatives for people who suffer from mental health,” said Walker, “If you ever go to the jail, I would say probably 50 to 60% of the people are there as a result of undiagnosed and untreated mental health illnesses.”

Addressing mental health issues is a priority concern for Walker, particularly for our communities kids. The mental health board agrees, targeting youth age groups after finding results that show young adults are the most in need of mental health help.

“Frederick Douglass said something that is very profound and he said ‘It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men’ and if we can address the traumatic situations at adolescence they can become productive adults,” said Walker.

The events are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, August 10

Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 23

All open houses are held from 5:30 - 6:45 p.m. and meetings will occur at the Region 1 Planning Council office.

You can view the plan’s draft and more information on the events here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.