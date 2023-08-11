Showers and Thunderstorms Possible this Evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs in the mid to low 80′s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms could develop this evening. Some of those could hit severe limits. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs back in the middle 80′s. Slight chance for t-storms by late Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 80′s. Showers and t-storms are a good bet on Sunday night. Cooler the beginning of next week.

