Showers and Thunderstorms Possible this Evening

Showers and Thunderstorms Possible this Evening
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs in the mid to low 80′s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms could develop this evening. Some of those could hit severe limits. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs back in the middle 80′s. Slight chance for t-storms by late Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 80′s. Showers and t-storms are a good bet on Sunday night. Cooler the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 33-year-old Lamar Bell want answers and clarity after Illinois State Police...
Lamar Bell’s mother questions state police about his death
Photo of George Whinna.
Retired teacher, George Whinna, celebrated by hundreds of former students after diagnosis
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
Semi rollover closes portion of US 20 West near Cherry Valley
Neighbors just one block away are reporting a thick, yellow smoke coming from the 1800 block of...
Hazmat crews contain leak at Rockford chemical company

Latest News

Showers and Thunderstorms Possible this Evening
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--8/11/23
DJ 10 PM Update
Two rounds of storms possible Friday across Rockford
Two rounds of storms possible Friday across Rockford
DJ 8-10-23