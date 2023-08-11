Severe threat lessens for the Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The chances for severe thunderstorms this evening have lowered as weather models update.

The rain this morning came and went, stabilizing our atmosphere.

For thunderstorms to develop, the atmosphere needs three ingredients; moisture, lift and instability.

Moisture : we have a little bit of surface moisture from the rain we saw earlier this morning. However, in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, it is dry. The moisture from the ground has to be lifted into the mid-levels to have an adequate amount to create thunderstorms.

Lift : The sun is coming out increasing the amount of lift. As the sun goes down our lift starts to go away as the ground cools off. This means we would need to see lifting in our atmosphere early but it can’t because of the lack of instability early in the evening.

Instability: With a stable atmosphere currently storms can’t develop. We are tracking a cold front entering into our region after midnight that would increase our instability. However, the timing of the front would come as our lift is weakening.

Overall, to get severe storms this evening, our atmosphere would have to thread the timing needle where we would have an adequate amount of lift. This will bring the moisture into the mid-levels of the atmosphere once it destabilizes.

The chances of this needle threading are about 20%. If it is able to, we could see severe storms with large hail and damaging winds.

We will update you as we get closer to this threat and if anything changes.

