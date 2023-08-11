Senator holds pizza party for students in summer reading program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) celebrated the conclusion of his annual summer book club with a pizza party for the participating students.

Trying to find a way for kids to read in the summer, Stadelman thinks encouraging them with pizza is the best way to go. Back in June, Stadelman pledged to buy pizza for any student who accomplished a reading goal of eight books throughout eight weeks of summer.

“I think it’s easy in the summer to lose track academically and kids don’t want to focus on school and that makes it tougher when they return to classes in a couple weeks if they haven’t kept up with their reading. This is just a way to encourage them to keep it up.” Stadelman says. “We face a lot of challenges as a community, and I think education fundamentally is the key to solving a lot of problems. If kids stay in school, continue to learn, they are going to be better off in the long run and the community will be better off in the long run.”

Joining the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford for a second year, Stadelman promoted an initiative for students to continue their educational growth while school is not in session. Students that were able to accomplish the goal were awarded a certificate of achievement from the Illinois Senate. A total of 55 students were able to rise to the challenge this year.

“Whatever we can do to brighten their day or help encourage them academically, I think is especially important to make sure that all parts of the community have access to reading materials and opportunities to read...and pizza,” Stadelman says.

Any student that lives in the 34th district, represented by Stadelman, can participate in the summer book club. Brochures can be obtained at public libraries in the district or by calling his office or visiting his website here. Parents must sign the slip contained in the brochure and list the eight books their student read.

