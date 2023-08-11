Rockford leaders urge people to see the beauty in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In just five days, Northwest Illinois will celebrate everything 815 for a day that’s also known as Rockford Day. Rockford leaders say the message they send to the rest of the state and country is important as they try to make Rockford stand out in the best way.

Rockford leaders say they keep one goal in mind every day, which is to show the world everything the city offers.

“A community that has great people, great physical attributes like our rivers, and our parks, and our preserves and great amenities like our gardens, golf courses, beautiful downtown,” said John Groh, Rockford Area Convection and Visitors Bureau president.

He meets daily with visitors, business leaders and potential investors. One point he makes sure to emphasize is that Rockford has something for everyone from athletes to anglers to artists and architects.

“I think Rockford stands out among communities our size in the Midwest, certainty in Illinois and I think Rockfordians should be really positive about that,” Groh said.

On Wednesday, he met a Minnesota man who plans to retire in the Forest City.

“He was like, ‘this is a type of a place where I want to live. A place that has a great climate, a place that is centrally located in the Midwest, we can spend 6 months of the year here.’”

Kim Knutson who owns Lallygag Boutique says it’s the people who make the community great by supporting and caring for each other. She leads The Kindness Project and challenges everyone to do one special thing for someone else on 815 Day.

“I just have this dream where one day, just one day, where everybody just thinks about kindness first,” she said. “One small act of kindness can make a difference to somebody.”

26 different businesses throughout Rockford will have The Kindness Project boards on 815 Day. Everyone just has to pick up a card and follow the random act of kindness listed.

