Rockford leaders urge people to see the beauty in Rockford

Rockford leaders say they keep one goal in mind every day, which is to show the world everything the city offers.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In just five days, Northwest Illinois will celebrate everything 815 for a day that’s also known as Rockford Day. Rockford leaders say the message they send to the rest of the state and country is important as they try to make Rockford stand out in the best way.

Rockford leaders say they keep one goal in mind every day, which is to show the world everything the city offers.

“A community that has great people, great physical attributes like our rivers, and our parks, and our preserves and great amenities like our gardens, golf courses, beautiful downtown,” said John Groh, Rockford Area Convection and Visitors Bureau president.

He meets daily with visitors, business leaders and potential investors. One point he makes sure to emphasize is that Rockford has something for everyone from athletes to anglers to artists and architects.

“I think Rockford stands out among communities our size in the Midwest, certainty in Illinois and I think Rockfordians should be really positive about that,” Groh said.

On Wednesday, he met a Minnesota man who plans to retire in the Forest City.

“He was like, ‘this is a type of a place where I want to live. A place that has a great climate, a place that is centrally located in the Midwest, we can spend 6 months of the year here.’”

Kim Knutson who owns Lallygag Boutique says it’s the people who make the community great by supporting and caring for each other. She leads The Kindness Project and challenges everyone to do one special thing for someone else on 815 Day.

“I just have this dream where one day, just one day, where everybody just thinks about kindness first,” she said. “One small act of kindness can make a difference to somebody.”

26 different businesses throughout Rockford will have The Kindness Project boards on 815 Day. Everyone just has to pick up a card and follow the random act of kindness listed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
Neighbors just one block away are reporting a thick, yellow smoke coming from the 1800 block of...
Hazmat crews contain leak at Rockford chemical company
Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
Semi rollover closes portion of US 20 West near Cherry Valley
The family of 33-year-old Lamar Bell want answers and clarity after Illinois State Police...
Lamar Bell’s mother questions state police about his death
Photo of George Whinna.
Retired teacher, George Whinna, celebrated by hundreds of former students after diagnosis

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Countdown to kickoff: Genoa-Kingston’s large loss of seniors poses the question, ‘Where will the new faces fit into the puzzle?’
Rockford leaders say they keep one goal in mind every day, which is to show the world...
Rockford leaders urge people to see the beauty in Rockford
"Frederick Douglass said something that is very profound and he said 'It is easier to build...
Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board hosts open house for public to share ideas
"Frederick Douglass said something that is very profound and he said 'It is easier to build...
Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board hosts open house for public to share ideas