Rockford gears up for second annual Rockford Boxing Classic

The event will also mark the Rockford Patriots Boxing Club’s 20th anniversary
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s set to be another packed night for the Rockford Boxing classic is set to make its return Saturday at the market pavilion. According to organizer Jimmy Goodman Jr., the event is set to feature a dozen bouts featuring boxers of various ages and skill levels. The event will also bring back a bout featuring a Rockford police officer and a Rockford firefighter.

“It’s a good example, it humanizes us a bit, it shows that when we do events like this,” RBC participant and Rockford police officer James Nachampassack said.

The event also marks a milestone for the Rockford Patriots Boxing Club.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years already,” Goodman said. “Time goes by so fast watching these kids grow up and become young men and women and now most of them are doing pretty good and we want to keep helping the community that way.”

As for the event itself, it also looks to bring together various corners of the forest city.

“I think one of the things that was most wonderful is you think about all the connections that this event brings together,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

