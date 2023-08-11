Legislators react to Illinois Supreme Court upholding assault weapons ban

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the assault weapons ban leaves state leaders on both side of the debate on how this could impact the Rockford region.

68th District Representative Dave Vella celebrates the Illinois Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold the assault weapons ban and even voted for the ban. But 45th District Senator Andrew Chesney says it takes away our basic rights, so he hopes the U.S Supreme Court will settle the debate and shoot down the ban once and for all.

“My thoughts about it are I am very very happy,” Vella said.

The Illinois Supreme Court’s decision to keep the state’s ban on assault weapons means rapid-fire guns and high-capacity magazines can’t be sold here. It’s a decision that divides Illinoisans.

“It criminalizes what otherwise be law abiding citizens,” Chesney said.

“I am a FOID card holder, I have owned guns in the past, I am not against the second amendment however there does not seem to be any reason the City of Rockford to own an assault weapon,” Vella said.

Vella emphasizes this ban doesn’t affect the guns people already own as the state won’t take them away. He says the law is about easing the fear of violence in our communities.

“Taking the assault weapons off the streets as much as we can in a legal, constitutional way makes people feel safer and I think is part of my job,” he said.

According to Jim Kaitschuck, executive director of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association in a statement, “Today’s ruling is certainly disappointing, but not surprising. There is still, however, litigation pending with the Federal Courts on this issue that we are still awaiting decision on.”

Chesney echoes that sentiment.

“On topics that have a partisan nature, this being one of them, that the partisan supreme court is always likely to defer to their, you know, liberal tendencies,” he said.

Chesney says the Illinois Supreme Court needs to focus on criminals, not law-abiding gun owners.

“If you’re a bad person doing bad things, you shouldn’t have a firearm and we’re in agreement with that,” he said. “98, 99% of all firearm owners are good people and don’t commit crimes and they should have the ability to protect themselves.”

Chesney says everyone who follows and respects the law should have the right to own any type of weapon they want.

According to reports, 27.8% of adults in Illinois own at least one firearm, ranking it the 16th state with the most firearms registered.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.