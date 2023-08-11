Lake Geneva man dies in Boone County motorcycle crash

Deadly motorcycle crash
Deadly motorcycle crash(WITN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A motorcycle crash claims one life just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Boone County.

Gregory Kritz, 51, of Lake Geneva, Wis. was headed north on Rt. 76, when his motorcycle collided with a Nissan Altima headed west on Woodstock Road.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

No further information about the crash has been released pending investigation.

