Lake Geneva man dies in Boone County motorcycle crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A motorcycle crash claims one life just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Boone County.

Gregory Kritz, 51, of Lake Geneva, Wis. was headed north on Rt. 76, when his motorcycle collided with a Nissan Altima headed west on Woodstock Road.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

No further information about the crash has been released pending investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.