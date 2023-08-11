Countdown to kickoff: Hiawatha continues to grow in 8-player football

KIRKLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Hiawatha is coming off a 6-3 season and 3-1 in conference play. But this off-season had quite a few changes.

Training camp started under new head coach Kenny McPeek, after being an assistant the last few seasons. McPeek ran the youth football organization prior and some of those kids are currently playing for him.

Another change for the Hawks is the roster size, boosting up almost ten players having a 33-man roster. Considering they lost six seniors last season, the program grew exponentially. “Numbers are good, which gives us a JV team and a lot more experience playing at the younger ages,” McPeek says, “which hopefully will translate into a better varsity team.”

Seniors Lucas Norvell & Zachary Edwards have big goals for this season. “The goal for us this season is to not only make playoffs but make a deep run in the playoffs,” Edwards says. Norvell says the way they’ll do that is for the leaders on the team to, “keep everyone hard working, and on track.”

